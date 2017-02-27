Shelton Herald

Obituary: Genevieve Crasilli, 93, of Seymour, formerly of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on February 27, 2017 in Obituaries

Genevieve Crasilli, 93, of Seymour, formerly of Shelton, secretary for the former Winchester’s, wife of the late William Joseph Crasilli, died Feb. 25, in the Griffin Hospital, Derby.

Born in Derby on July 9, 1923, daughter of the late Charles and Adeline (King) Powell.

Survived by children, William J. Crasilli, and Genevieve Mary Stine and her husband, Norman, siblings, Colin Powell and Wilma Dorso, four grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.  Also predeceased by a brother, Roger Powell and two sisters, Charlotte (Mae) Musselman and Lorraine Cook.

Calling hours: Wednesday, March 1, 4-7 p.m., Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Thursday, 8:45 a.m., funeral home, 9:30 a.m., Church of the Good Shepherd. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery.  

Memorial contributions: Church of the Good Shepherd, 198 Coram Ave., Shelton, CT 06484.

