Insurance Committee to hold forum March 2

By Shelton Herald on February 27, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Senator Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) announced that the Insurance Committee Leaders will host an Insurance Forum on Thursday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in room 2B at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford. The forum will include several invited panelists from various healthcare organizations.

The discussion will focus on how the legislature can help lower the cost of healthcare, and solutions for proactive job creation in the insurance and healthcare fields.

For more information about the upcoming Insurance Forum contact Christopher Diorio at [email protected] or Melissa Hancock at [email protected]

