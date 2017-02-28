Shelton Herald

Obituary: Marilou Zitnay Erickson, 76, of Stratford

By HAN Network on February 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Marilou Zitnay Erickson, 76, of Stratford, worked for OB/GYN of Fairfield County and Women’s Health Care in Trumbull, wife of Francis G. “Swede’ Erickson, died Feb. 26, in Bridgeport Hospital, after a courageous 15-year battle with cancer.

Born in Englewood, N.J. to the late Louis and Lucille (Debner) Zitnay.

Besides her husband, survivors include a daughter, Gwen Cook and her husband, John of Shelton, a son, Glen Allen of Waterford, a stepdaughter, Barbara Lynn Brown and her husband, Donald of Shelton, three grandchildren, a great-grandson, brother, Louis Zitnay of Rochester, Minn., a sister, Arlene Talley of Berwin, Pa., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Also predeceased by a grandson, David Allen and a sister, Lucille McCulloch.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Stratford.

Adzima Funeral Home, Stratford.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 28
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress