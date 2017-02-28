Shelton Herald

Obituary: Anna M. Grasselli Altavilla, 85, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on February 28, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Anna M. Grasselli Altavilla, 85, of Trumbull, homemaker, wife of the late John S. Altavilla Sr., died Feb. 27, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on March 13, 1931, daughter of the late Alfred and Pasqualina Petrella Grasselli.

Besides her husband, survivors include a son, John S. Altavilla Jr. and his wife, Marilyn of Branford, a daughter, Patricia Altavilla of Trumbull, a sister, Shirley Maseto of Shelton and two grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, March 3, 10:30 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull and at 11 a.m., in St. Margaret Shrine, Bridgeport. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post LETTER: Resident suggests approach to residents offended by Solstice sign Next Post Spooner House looking to restock its shelves
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress