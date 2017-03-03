THIS WEEKEND–Trails Committee to hold Marshmallow March March 5

The Shelton Trails Committee will be meeting at the Nicholdale Farm parking area to the right of 322 Leavenworth Rd (Rt 110) Sunday, March 5. There is a spillover parking area to the left of the house. Be there by 1:00 P.M. or you may be left behind. As in the past, there will be a welcoming campfire at the end of your hike featuring marshmallows and hot chocolate. If you think of it, bring sticks for roasting marshmallows.The kids love it, and leashed pets are welcome. Be sure to dress for the weather, waterproof shoes or boots recommended if rain or snow on the preceding days. No registration necessary.

For more information may contact Richard Skudlarek at [email protected]