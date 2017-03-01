On Feb. 20 at 3:56 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #30 Sharon Drive for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

0n Feb. 21 at 8:25 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at #1 Corporate Drive. There was no fire. A faulty heat detector was the cause of the alarm. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 21 at 11:33 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #680 Bridgeport Avenue for a person stuck in an elevator. The person was safely out of the elevator prior to the arrival of fire units. One rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 21 at 6:03 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #15 Heather Hill Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. Firefighters found a high read of carbon monoxide in the home due to a car previously running in the garage. Firefighters ventilated the home to a safe level. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas in the area of Brewster lane and Riverdale Avenue. One rescue truck responded.

On Feb. 22 at 3:09 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #201 Howe Avenue. Firefighters stabilized one vehicle laying on its side after being struck by a second vehicle. One rescue truck and one utility truck responded.

On Feb. 22 at 4:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 22 at 4:43 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Howe Avenue and Brewster Lane. One utility truck responded.

On Feb. 23 at 2:22 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Mohegan School at #47 Mohegan Road. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted during a fire drill at the school. One engine responded.

On Feb. 23 at 7:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a gas grill fire at #443 Wooded Lane. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 23 at 9:23 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #9 Prospect Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 24 17 at 7:32 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a car fire at #18 Old Stratford Road. Two engines responded.

On Feb. 24 at 9:05 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #54 Grove Street for an odor investigation. Firefighters responded and found the odor was from a skunk. One engine responded.

On Feb. 24 at 10:09 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #11 Reagan Circle. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On Feb. 24 at 3:01 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Crosby Commons #580 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 24 at 4:42 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #25 Forest parkway. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 25 at 2:48 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of a natural gas leak inside #187 Howe Avenue. A leak in a furnace heater exchanger caused the odor. One engine responded.

On Feb. 25 at 8:13 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #145 Isinglass Road for a carbon monoxide detector activation. One engine responded.

On Feb. 25 at 9:07 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #15 Wilson Lane. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On Feb. 25 the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a power line down in the road on Dexter Drive. One engine responded.

On Feb. 26 at 3:55 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Leavenworth Road at Walnut Tree Hill Road. Two engines and one rescue truck responded.