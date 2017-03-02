Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Green Eggs and Ham Party – Thursday, March 2, 3:45 p.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Dr. Seuss’s classic book Green Eggs and Ham. Then, make a simple craft. Brave attendees can also taste green eggs (and a slice of ham)! This event is in honor of Read Across America Day, a national celebration of reading on Dr. Seuss’s birthday!

Show-and-Tell Stories – Friday, March 3 & March 10, 10:30 a.m., Children of all ages are invited to listen to Miss Marissa read stories. Then, enjoy a craft or a game! Participants are encouraged to bring along a show-and- tell item.

First Friday Book Club – Friday, March 3, 1 p.m., Me before You by Jojo Moyes will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. This is a story of moral paradox and human frailty of two people who couldn’t have less in common. All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr will be the April reading selection. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Welcome to Lincoln Center Local – Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m., The Huntington Branch Library is thrilled to be partnering with Lincoln Center to show free performance screenings to our patrons. Our opening program is “The San Francisco Ballet: Romeo and Juliet.” With its passionate choreography, spine-tingling swordsmanship, and celebrated score by Sergei Prokofiev, this colorful and emotional retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet has packed houses around the world.

Ultimate Volcano Experiment Lab – Monday, March 6, 4:45 p.m., Elementary school kids will have a blast at this science event! Play with exploding hot cocoa! Blow up a balloon with a volcano! Paint a fizzing picture! And watch out for erupting fruit! Please register.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – Tuesday, March 7 & March 14, 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 3) are invited to join Miss Marissa for scarves, maracas, stories, and bubbles!

Toddler Movement – Wednesday, March 8 & March 15, 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children, ages 2 1 /2 -4, and their caregivers. Please register; sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – Wednesday, March 8, 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Interview with Gary DeCarlo – Wednesday, March 8, 6:30, Shelton resident Gary DeCarlo was the original writer and a recording artist of the 1969 #1 hit song “Na Na Hey Hey (Kiss Him Goodbye)”.

Gary will tell of recording the garage classic one-hit with his Bridgeport boyhood friends, of his long battle for the royalties due him, and of his subsequent return to show business. It’s a fascinating presentation which concludes with an audience question and answer period, and Gary will be available to sign autographs.

Spanish with Sandra – Thursday, March 9, 4:30 p.m., Children, ages 3-6, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Please register, session runs through March 30.

Plumb Memorial Library

AlphaBits – Thursdays, March 2 & March 9, 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop in session, siblings welcome.

Stay and Play – Fridays, March 3 & March 10, 10:30 a.m., Ages 0-5. Drop in for play time with preschool children as caregivers chat over tea and share the joys of childhood.

Teen Volunteer Orientation – Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m., All teens wishing to volunteer at Plumb Library must attend an orientation. Anyone who has attended a past orientation does not need to attend again. Two hours at orientation counts as two volunteer hours. Please contact Adam at the children’s department for more details.

Seuss-abration – Saturday, March 4, 2 p.m., It’s a party with all the fixings: a story, crafts, and birthday cake of course! All ages welcome. “You would not, could not, want to miss this!”

Olde Ripton Garden Club – Monday, March 6, 10:30 a.m., Local gardeners and plantsmen meet to share speakers, information and support; new members welcome.

Budding Bookworms – Monday, March 6 & March 13, 10:30 a.m. Ages up to the age of 5. Drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. A Great way to begin your work week.

Fun for Little Ones – Tuesdays, March 7 & March 14, 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft.

Life is Art – Thursday March 9, 6:30 p.m., Ages 10 and up. Join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist!

Knit! – Tuesdays, March 7 & March 14, 6 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Pysanky Eggs – Saturday, March 11, 1:00 p.m., Learn the art of making Psyanky eggs. See how they are made and create a basic design in this hands-on class. Take home what you make. Registration is required, and the cost is $5 a person. Adults only. Call 203-924- 1580, or register in person.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111). A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.