Boys swimming: Shelton records best-ever finish at SCC

The Shelton High School boys swimming and diving team finished in 7th place at the Southern Connecticut Conference swimming championships at Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday night. The 7th place finish was the best in team history.

The Gaels were led by Reid Chavez, who finished 1st in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 52.06 and 5th in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.42. Both times being school records. Hunter Wronski finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke with a school record time of 59.43 and 3rd in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:49.27.

Wronski and Chavez teamed up with Juniors Marc Maleri and Jack Marciano to take 2nd place in the 200 medley relay with a school record time of 1:41.01. Wronski and Chavez also teamed with Senior Sebastian Musante and Freshman Matt Cristiano to finish 5th in the 400 Freestyle relay with a school record time of 3:24.12.

Marciano added a 7th place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.69. Maleri finished 9th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.03. The 200 freestyle relay team of Musante, Cristiano, Marciano and Sophomore Rajan Caccam finished 10th with a time of 1:38.51.