Shelton Herald

Boys swimming: Shelton records best-ever finish at SCC

By Shelton Herald on March 1, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Shelton High School boys swimming and diving team finished in 7th place at the Southern Connecticut Conference swimming championships at Southern Connecticut State University on Wednesday night. The 7th place finish was the best in team history.

The Gaels were led by Reid Chavez, who finished 1st in the 100 Butterfly with a time of 52.06 and 5th in the 200 IM with a time of 1:57.42. Both times being school records. Hunter Wronski finished 2nd in the 100 breaststroke with a school record time of 59.43 and 3rd in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:49.27.

Wronski and Chavez teamed up with Juniors Marc Maleri and Jack Marciano to take 2nd place in the 200 medley relay with a school record time of 1:41.01. Wronski and Chavez also teamed with Senior Sebastian Musante and Freshman Matt Cristiano to finish 5th in the 400 Freestyle relay with a school record time of 3:24.12.

Marciano added a 7th place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.69. Maleri finished 9th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.03. The 200 freestyle relay team of Musante, Cristiano, Marciano and Sophomore Rajan Caccam finished 10th with a time of 1:38.51.

Related posts:

  1. Boys swim: Shelton tips Masuk
  2. Boys swim: Wronski breaks record in Gael win
  3. Boys basketball: Shelton falls to Cheshire
  4. Basketball: Shelton tops Branford, will face Cross in SCCs

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Could more apartments be coming to Shelton?
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress