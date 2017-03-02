Shelton Herald

Man arrested for denying role in heroin overdose that killed his relative

By Shelton Herald on March 2, 2017 in Community, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Justin Kevalis of Ansonia

An Ansonia man was arrested for denying his part in a heroin overdose that killed his relative that lived in Shelton.

On Dec. 9, 2016 a a 34 year-old Shelton man was discovered dead in his home from an apparent heroin overdose, according to police. An investigation conducted by Shelton Detectives revealed the man had allegedly purchased heroin earlier that day in Bridgeport.

According to police, the victim’s relative, 33 year-old Justin Kevalis of Ansonia was in the home at the time of the overdose. Detective Richard Bango of the Shelton Police said following a more thorough investigation, it was revealed that Kevalis purchased the heroin with the victim and attempted to cover up the sale during the investigation.

Kevalis  was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit illegal sale of narcotics and interfering with an officer on Thursday, March 2.

During the arrest, Police discovered that Kevalis was in possession of heroin and was subsequently charged with an additional charge of illegal possession of heroin. He is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior court on March 16.

