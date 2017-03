cessation: The noise of the drilling went on for hours without cease.

to put a stop or end to; discontinue: He begged them to cease their quarreling.

to come to an end: At last the war has ceased.

top; discontinue: Not all medieval beliefs have ceased to exist.

This week’s Word of the Week is, “Cease.”

