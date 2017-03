Stanley Joseph “Joey” Karkut, of Ansonia, died Feb. 27, at home.

Predeceased by parents, Stanley and Anna, and sister, Holly Ann.

A life celebration will be held Friday, March 3, 5-7 p.m., James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.