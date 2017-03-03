Obituary: Richard G. Giardini Sr., 64, of Shelton

Richard G. Giardini Sr., 64, of Shelton, postal worker for the Town of Trumbull, died Feb. 27, at home.

Born in Bridgeport, to the late Thomas and Angelina Giardini.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Ryan Giardini, children, Richard G. Giardini Jr. of Trumbull, Jillian Giardini of New Britain and Kevin Giardini of Shelton, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Glen and Sherry Ryan, Gregory and Rose Ryan and Art and Claudia Fiore, an aunt, and five nieces and nephews.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.

Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, Trumbull.