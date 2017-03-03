Obituary: Dorothy Mae Tucci, 88, of Shelton

Dorothy Mae Tucci, 88, of Shelton and Florida, formerly of California, wife of the late William Davis Tucci, died Feb. 11, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Shamokin, Pa., daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ference Kovalik.

Survivors include daughters, Pamela Tucci of San Clemente, Calif., Monica McMahon and her husband, Michael of Shelton, sons, William Tucci and his wife, Kimberly of Seymour, John Tucci and his wife, Linda of Murrells Inlet, S.C., five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brother, Albert Kovalik, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a daughter, Beverly Potucek, two grandsons, sister, Eleanor Mailoux, brother, Thomas Kovalik and son-in-law, Charles Hannock.

Services: Friday, March 10, 2 p.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Ave., Shelton. Burial will be in Lawn Cemetery, weather permitting.

Memorial contributions: Michael R McMahon Fund at the Valley Community Foundation, 253-A Elizabeth St., Derby, CT 06418 or online at valleyfoundation.org.