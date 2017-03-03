Two men charged with stealing gun and accused of burglaries

Shelton Police arrested two men for allegedly breaking into three homes and stealing electronics, jewelry and a gun.

On Thursday, March 2, Shelton Police responded to three residential burglaries on the South side of the city. According to Police, forced entry was made in each of the three residences and electronics were stolen. Jewelry and a gun were reported stolen from one residence, according to a police report.

Shelton Detectives investigating the incident developed a resident living in the area as a suspect and obtained a warrant to search his place of residence. When the police arrived to use the search warrant to enter the residence the suspect was not home. With the help of the Seymour Police Department, they were able to locate the suspect at a gas station on the Ansonia-Seymour town line.

According to a release sent out by Shelton Police, officers stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, located the stolen gun inside the vehicle, and arrested two individuals in connection to it. Police said that a third individual that was in the vehicle was not charged in the incident

The two arrested occupants Nicholas Boland, 19, of Shelton and William Kopley, 19, of Waterbury were both arrested and charged in connection to the theft of the firearm. Boland was charged with theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm, he was held on $150,000 bond.

Kopley was charged with theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and weapons in a motor vehicle, Kopley posted a $2,000 bond and is due in court on March 17

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected to be made.