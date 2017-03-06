Upcoming One Book-One Town events at the Trumbull Library

Instagram contest — 13-years-and-up. “Pictures of Patriotism.” Winning entry will most closely reflect the patriotic spirit inspired by our One Book, One Town choice, Presidential Courage. Win $100 Amazon gift certificate. Details on home page. Submit March 1-31 #obot17,@trumbulllibrary.

St. Joseph/Trumbull High School debate — One Book-One Town 2017. Thursday, March 9, 6:30-8 p.m. St. Joseph High School Debate Team vs. Trumbull High School Debate Team. Resolved: The President should be elected by the popular vote, not the Electoral College. Moderated by the Honorable T.R. Rowe. Judged by Yale University Debate Team. Register.

Family movie night — One Book-One Town 2017. Friday, March 10, 6:30-7:45 p.m. An American Tail, G rated. Refreshments. Free. Register.

2016 Election: Was it Unique? — One Book-One Town 2017. Saturday, March 11, 2-3 p.m. Many consider the 2016 Presidential election to be unlike anything in the nation’s history. This talk will test that assumption by examining back to 1796. Led by Sacred Heart History Professor Emeritus Paul Siff. Free. Register.

Styles of the First Ladies — One Book-One Town 2017. Sunday, March 12, 2-3:30 p.m. Susan Jerome will investigate how changing social, political, and economic ideas from 1789 to 1989 influenced the fashions and clothing of those behind the presidency. Jerome is Collection Manager, Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design at U.R.I. Free. Register.

The Federal Reserve — One Book-One Town 2017. Tuesday, March 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Economics Professor Phil Lane from Fairfield University will lecture on the Federal Reserve, a topic from the 2017 book selection Presidential Courage. Free. Register.

Book discussion/soup luncheon — One Book-One Town 2017. Thursday, March 16, noon-1:30 p.m. An afternoon discussion of One Book-One Town title Presidential Courage by Michael Beschloss is led by Library Director Stefan Lyhne-Nielsen. Lunch is prepared and served by the Trumbull High School Culinary students. Free. Register.

