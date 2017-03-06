John Francis Zvonek, 56, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of probation on March 3. Zvonek’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Justin T. Kevalis, 33, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with illegal possession, conspiracy to commit/illegal manufacturing, distribution or sale of prescription, and interfering with an officer on March 2. Kevalis’s bond was set at $11,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.

Hazel Ann Sanders, 58, of Derby was arrested and charged with failure to verify change of address by sex offender on March 2. Sanders’s bond was set at $20,000 and she appeared in court March 3.

Brian Liberatore, 52, of West Haven was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while registration of license is suspended, evading responsibility, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance and second degree failure to appear on Feb. 28. Liberatore’s bond was set at $2,650 and he will appear in court March 8.

Josue Pacheco, 41, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with being a fugitive from justice and first degree failure to appear on Feb. 27. Pacheco’s bond was set at $70,000 when he appeared in court on Feb. 28 and he is currently awaiting a plea bargain.

Stephon Wright, 62, of Trumbull was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Feb. 27. Wright’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.