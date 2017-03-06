Man arrested for commercial burglary spree

A Bridgeport man has been arrested for his involvement in a string of commercial burglaries in Shelton and neighboring towns on Monday, March 6.

Shelton Police arrested Steven Carloto, 48, of Bridgeport in connection to three commercial burglaries dating back to April 2016.

Carloto, who is currently under arrest, was charged when he was in court for similar charges. The arrest stems from two commercial break-ins to the Chinatown Restaurant and Shanghai Gardens Restaurant in Shelton

He was arrested by the Shelton Police Department for breaking into the Rita’s Italian Ice during September of last year. Local police departments were investigating a spree of commercial burglaries during the same time period and developed Carloto as a suspect, according to a statement sent out by Shelton Police Detective Chris Nugent.

Carloto was charged with three counts of third degree burglary, criminal mischief and larceny charges in connection to the incidents. He was placed on $60,000 bond for the three incidents.