On Feb. 28 at 11:15 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke coming from a building at #33 Hull Street. There was no fire. Steam from steam cleaning operations was mistaken for smoke. One engine responded.

On Feb. 28 at 12:47 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #126 Big Horn Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.

On Feb. 28 at 2:52 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Crosby Commons #580 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking activated the alarm. One engine, one ladder truck and one tower truck responded.

On March 1 at 12:52 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Precision Resource Services at #25 Forest parkway. There was no fire. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 9:36 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Robert Frost Drive at Hiawatha Trail for a power line down in the road. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 9:52 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of #167 Far Mill Street for a power line resting on a power line. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 10:32 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to East Village Road in the area of Vista Drive for a power line down in the road. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 10:50 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to Theodore Road for a power line down in the road. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 2:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the area of #335 Shelton Avenue for a power line resting on a power line. One engine responded.

On March 2 at 3:32 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of #349 Beardsley Road for a power line down in the road. One engine responded.

On March 3 at 9:40 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #493 Long Hill Avenue. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 3 at 10:01 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding at #80 Technology Drive. There was no fire. Two ladder trucks responded.

On March 3 at 12:38 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound at exit 14. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 3 at 12:40 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a public service call at the Sunnyside School #418 River Road. One rescue truck responded.

On March 3 at 3:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound at exit 12. One engine and one rescue truck responded.

On March 3 at 8:52 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding from the Wild Kanji Restaurant #514 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 4 at 1 a.m the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at #88 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire. one engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 4 at 2:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to small brush fire in the rear of #201 Meadow Street. Two engines responded.

On March 4 at 5:05 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to brush fire on Leavenworth Road near Walnut Tree Hill Road.

On March 5 at 10:38 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke from a building at #100 Commerce Drive. There was no fire. Firefighters were already at the vacant building conducting training operations.

On March 5 at 3:50 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #92 Riton Road for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. One engine responded.