International Women’s Day Walk for Her March 25

In celebration of National Women’s Month and International Women’s Day, WAKE, a Bridgeport-based advocacy group that empowers women and girls across the globe in their quest for equal rights and opportunities, is hosting Walk for Her, a community engagement event that will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the University of Bridgeport’s John Cox Student Center, 244 University Avenue, Bridgeport.

The day begins with a 2-mile walk along the perimeter of Seaside Park. It will be followed by a reception, with refreshments, music, live entertainment, sponsor tables and a guest speaker.

Walkers may participate by donating $20 for early registration and $25 for general admission on behalf of the “Her” of their choice, e.g., grandmother, mother, daughter, grandchild, and friend. For more information or to sign up for the day’s event, email [email protected]

