Kim Darmstadt and Steve Holiner got engaged in November. Due to a decline in Kim’s Dad’s health, the couple decided to have an intimate wedding ceremony where Kim’s Dad lives at Benchmark Senior Living in Shelton.

“Our big day is July 30th in NYC and I know our Dad would never be able to make it there,” said Darmstadt.

She and her fiancé decided to create a ceremony so that her Dad & his friends could share their joy at his home. The service was held Saturday, March 4.