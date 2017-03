There is a mayor, P&Z chairwoman, and attorney who are laughing all the way to the bank. By the time all of our fears and concerns about Shelter Ridge Development are realized these people will have fled the area while the rest of us will have to wallow in the squalor left behind by their greed.

There is an old saying, “Something is rotten in Denmark.” Well, something stinks to high heaven in Shelton and it is not the dump!