Boys basketball: Academics sink Shelton

Jeff Stockmal scored a game-high 24 points in his last varsity contest on Wednesday night but it wasn’t enough to help the No. 18 Gaels who dropped an 82-60 CIAC Class LL second-round decision to Hillhouse of New Haven.

The Gaels, coming off a last-second 50-48 first-round win at Ridgefield, came back from an early nine-point deficit in the second quarter to pull within two points twice. Stockmal hit a short jumper with 1:53 remaining making it 32-30 and a basket by David Wells kept Shelton to within 34-32 with 45 seconds to play.

The 24-1 Academics then reeled off five consecutive points to lead by seven, 39-32 and began pulling away in the third quarter where they outscored Shelton, 22-12.

Hillhouse, who will meet Norwich Free Academy (the No. 7 seed) on Friday night in New Haven, coasted in the final eight minutes.

Besides Stockmal, who finished with over 1,300 points, third on the school’s all-time list, David Berritto added 13 points.

Shelton finished with a 14-9 record.

Joey Kasperzck had 18 points for the winners.