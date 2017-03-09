Shelton Herald

Boys basketball: Academics sink Shelton

By Peter Vander Veer on March 9, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Jeff Stockmal scored a game-high 24 points in his last varsity contest on Wednesday night but it wasn’t enough to help the No. 18 Gaels who dropped an 82-60 CIAC Class LL second-round decision to Hillhouse of New Haven.

The Gaels, coming off a last-second 50-48 first-round win at Ridgefield, came back from an early nine-point deficit in the second quarter to pull within two points twice. Stockmal hit a short jumper with 1:53 remaining making it 32-30 and a basket by David Wells kept Shelton to within 34-32 with 45 seconds to play.

The 24-1 Academics then reeled off five consecutive points to lead by seven, 39-32 and began pulling away in the third quarter where they outscored Shelton, 22-12.

Hillhouse, who will meet Norwich Free Academy (the No. 7 seed) on Friday night in New Haven, coasted in the final eight minutes.

Besides Stockmal, who finished with over 1,300 points, third on the school’s all-time list, David Berritto added 13 points.

Shelton finished with a 14-9 record.

Joey Kasperzck had 18 points for the winners.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Berritto heroics help Shelton oust Ridgefield
  2. Girls swimming: Shelton notches best state finish since 2011
  3. Boys basketball: New-look Shelton strives to use quickness
  4. Boys basketball: Gaels improve to 5-0

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — The Granny Point
About author

Peter Vander Veer


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress