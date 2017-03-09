Obituary: Catherine Garrone Romano, 84, of Shelton

Catherine Garrone Romano, 84, of Shelton, retired accounting clerk for the Stamford Board of Education, wife of Sigismondo (Gino) Romano, died March 8, at home.

Born in Asti, Italy on June 27, 1932, daughter of the late Livio and Aurelia Garrone.

Besides her husband, survivors include three children, Lori-Ann Capitelli and her husband, Peter of Stamford, Perry Romano and his wife, Donna of Trumbull and Anthony Romano and his wife, Annemarie of Shelton, seven grandchildren, a sister, Dorothy Forbes of Norwalk, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a sister, Elizabeth Brillo.

Services: Saturday, March 11, 10:30 a.m., St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., Trumbull. Burial will follow in Queen of Peace Cemetery, Stamford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.