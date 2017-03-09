Shelton Herald

Obituary: Sonia Torres Zuccalmaglio, 61, of Trumbull

By HAN Network on March 9, 2017 in Obituaries · 0 Comments

Sonia Torres Zuccalmaglio, 61, of Trumbull, employed at Vanderbilt Global Services of Norwalk, wife of the late Robert G. Zuccalmaglio, died March 7, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Jan. 7, 1956, daughter of the late Juan and Arcadia Fernandini Torres. Survivors include two daughters, Christina and Jessica Zuccalmaglio, both of Shelton, brothers and sisters, Lucy Frazier of East Haven, John Torres and his wife, Florinda of Trumbull, Robert Torres of Stratford and Edna Maucieri of Fairfield, sister-in-law, Penny Dabrowski and several nieces and nephews as well as her granddogs, Taco and Chunk.

Also predeceased by brother-in-law, Michael Maucieri.

Services: Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m., St. Patrick Church, 851 North Avenue, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery, Fairfield. Calling hours: Friday, 4-8 p.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Caring Voice Coalition, 8249 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, VA 2311.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Twins Judy and Joy: Thanks, Nana! Next Post Stratford High Class of 1947 hosting reunion
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress