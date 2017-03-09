Man charged in Howe Avenue fatal hit and run

Shelton Police arrested the driver involved in a crash that killed a Shelton woman last year on Thursday, March 9.

On May 11, 2016, the Shelton Police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle on the intersection of Howe Avenue and Hill Street. According to Detective Richard Bango, the vehicle that hit the victim identified as Teresa Glossy, 54, fled the scene South on Howe Avenue.

Glossy was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team and Shelton Detectives were called to the scene to investigate.

According to the investigation, William Donofrio, 25, of Shelton was driving a Ford Taurus south on Howe Ave before hitting Glossy and fleeing the scene. The investigation also revealed Donofrio cleaned and hid the vehicle immediately after the accident, according to Bango.

On Thursday, March 9, the Shelton Police Department arrested Donofrio and charged him with evading responsibility, tampering with physical evidence and failure to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a pedestrian. Donofrio posted a $15,000 bond and was given a Derby Superior court date of March 17.