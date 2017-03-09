Shelton Herald

Shelton Democrats to hold community conversation March 20

March 9, 2017

 

Shelton Democrats are sponsoring a series of Community Conversations as part of their commitment to educate and engage the community on issues that matter most to residents on a local, state and national level.

The first Community Conversation will be ‘Building a Community of Respect: Why Words Still Matter,’ presented in partnership with the Anti-Defamation League on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Plumb Memorial Library. This conversation will take a look at the rise of hate speech, intolerance, and the role community organizations and citizens play in standing together against hate.

This conversation will feature a panel of speakers including Steve Ginsburg, Director of the Anti-Defamation League;  Shawn Sequeira, Acting Chief of Shelton Police;  Christopher Clouet, Superintendent of Shelton Public Schools;  and Reverend Lucille Fritz, Pastor of Huntington Congregational Church.
David Gioiello, Chairman of the Shelton Democrats said, “Members of the public are invited to attend and participate in this free event, and we look forward to beginning the Community Conversation series.”

