Shelton Public Schools Closed

By Aaron Berkowitz on March 10, 2017

-All Shelton Public Schools, School Offices, and Central Offices  will be closed on Friday, March 10, 2017.

Stay with the Shelton Herald for an updated list of delays and closings in Shelton.

