Man charged in series of commercial burglaries

By Shelton Herald on March 10, 2017

Police arrested and charged a Shelton man with several crimes in connection with a series of burglaries that took place in December of last year.

Nicholas Szusteck

On Friday, March 10 the Shelton Police arrested Nicholas Szusteck, 30 of and charged him with second degree robbery, sixth degree larceny and third degree burglary.

On Dec. 23, 2016, a man wearing a ski mask attempted to rob the Subway restaurant on Howe Avenue where he implied he had a gun but did not get away with any money.

Two days after the attempted Subway robbery, the American Russian Club on Howe Avenue was burglarized and the cash register and bottles of liquor were stolen.
On Dec. 26, Szustecki was arrested for being caught burglarizing Porky’s café and Steller’s Garage in Shelton. During that arrest, police connected Szustecki with the previous incidents.

