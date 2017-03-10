Obituary: Frances C. Astone, 81, of Shelton

Frances C. Astone, 81, of Shelton, elementary school teacher, homemaker, wife of the late Angelo Astone, died March 9, at Benchmark Senior Living in Shelton.

Born in Tulare, Calif. on Oct. 7, 1935, to the late Clarence and Mary (Haney) Lahann.

Survived by children, Michael Astone (Cynthia), Sandra Beacham, and Susan Sell (Joseph), nine grandchildren, two brothers, Gerald Lahann (Joyce) and Donald Lahann, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by daughter, Karen Mester.

Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton. Services: Friday, March 17, 10:30 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, 505 Shelton Avenue, Shelton.

Memorial contributions: Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, alzfdn.org.