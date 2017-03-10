Shelton Herald

LETTER: Resident questions Shelter Ridge details

By Fred Robson on March 10, 2017

Shame on me!  I’ve lived in Shelton for 34 years and never drove up Mill Street.  But now after reading Brad Durrell’s excellent story, “Shelter Ridge approved by P&Z majority” (vote was 4 to 2) I plan to hang a right or left at Mill Street and explore the unknown.

Until I work up enough courage to make the trip, I need to ask about the following items reported in the article:

The development (Shelter Ridge) would “lead to as few as 25 new students in the Shelton public schools.”  Say what?  How about 250 from 375 apartments?  Or will only neutered tenants be allowed?  Or will all the children be on vouchers and transported to private schools in Ansonia and Derby?

“. . . 1.8 parking spaces per unit in the 650-vehicle parking structure. . .”  Say what again?  Wow, see the new Point Eight speedy sporty at your local car lot and save 2%.

Shelter Ridge is expected to attract “high-quality, upscale retailers and less desirable uses such as pawn shops and tattoo parlors may be prohibited.”  Sorry, clueless developers!  The retailers you dream of don’t do brick-and-mortar anymore.  Ever hear of internet shopping?  That’s why pawn stars and ink spots are open for business. Oh, and don’t forget liquor stores and thrift shops.

 

Fred Robson

Fred Robson


Shelton Herald

