On March 6 at 12:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 11. One engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On March 6 at 12:35 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Old Stratford Road. One rescue truck responded.

On March 6 at 2:51 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road. One engine and one brush truck responded.

On March 6 at 8:19 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. 34 responded to a report of a car fire on Bridgeport Avenue at route 8 exit 13 southbound off ramp. There was no fire. smoke from an oil leak was mistaken for a fire. one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On March 6 at 11:40 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call at #23 John Street. One rescue truck responded.

On March 8 at 2:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a brush fire in the rear of #7 Elizabeth Street. One engine responded.

On March 8 at 5:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #8 Fawn Meadow Lane. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine, one rescue truck and one ladder truck responded.

On March 9 at 05:19 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #174 Leavenworth Road for a carbon monoxide alarm activation. One engine responded.

On March 9 at 12:47 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Horseshoe Drive. One engine responded.

On March 9 at 6:28 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Blacks Hill Road. No fire or source of smoke was found. One engine responded.

On March 9 at 7:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #76 Maple Lane to assist EMS with a patient. One rescue truck responded.

On March 10 at 6:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding from the Huntington United Methodist Church #338 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. one engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 10 at 10:26 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas at the Mark Apartments at #738 Bridgeport Avenue. Firefighters and gas company personnel found a leak in a first floor unit caused the call. One engine, two rescue trucks and one ladder truck responded.

On March 11 at 12:06 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding from the Huntington United Methodist Church #338 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 11 at 1:41 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Shelton Community Center #41 Church Street for a person stuck in an elevator. The person was removed safely. One rescue truck responded.

On March 11 at 2:58 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a commercial fire alarm sounding from the Huntington United Methodist Church #338 Walnut Tree Hill Road. There was no fire. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 11 at 4:22 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist EMS at #34 Daybreak Lane. One ladder truck responded.

On March 11 at 4:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Ripton Housing Complex at #423 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking in an apartment caused the alarm. One engine and one ladder truck responded.

On March 12 at 12:17 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #11 Agawam Trail. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. One engine responded.

On March 12 at 6:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of smoke in a house at #51 Cayer Circle. There was no fire. Smoke from a light fixture malfunction caused the incident. Two engines and one ladder truck responded.

On March 12 at 8:36 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call at #5 Hamilton Drive. One rescue truck responded.

On March 12 at 11:14 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a carbon monoxide detector sounding at #47 Jordan Avenue. One engine responded.