Jose Salusitano Batista of Stratford was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening on March 7. Batista’s bond was set at $5,000 and he appeared in court March 8.

Brian Fuller of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on March 7. Fuller’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 21.

Michael Karolkowski of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace, and refusal to be fingerprinted on March 8. Karolkowski’s bond was set at $1,000 and is due in court March 22.

Justin Michael Geffert of Shelton was arrested and charged with three counts of second degree failure to appear on March 8. Geffert’s bond was set at $1,500 and he appeared in court March 9.

Pawel A. Kopacz of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with implied consent to test refusal on March 9. Kopacz’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

Stephen Vority of Beacon Falls was arrested and charged with two counts of violating his probation terms and possession of a controlled substance on March 12. Vority’s bond was set at $22,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court March 27.