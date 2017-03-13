HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch the Monday, March 13 show below:
HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch the Monday, March 13 show below:
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484