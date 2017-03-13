Shelton Historical Society to program to honor state’s ‘remarkable women’ March 26

The Shelton Historical Society invites the public to join an interactive multi-media program presented by the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame to learn about some of the state’s most “remarkable women” on March 26.

Be prepared to learn about figures like Ella Grasso, Katherine Hepburn and Marian Anderson, and lesser-known heroines like Maria Sanches, Barbara McClintock and Hannah Watson. This presentation will introduce you to CT’s Hall of Fame, its mission and programs, and give you a panoramic view of some of its 115 Inductees from across all fields of endeavor from politics and sports, to arts and the sciences.

The program will be presented Sunday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Huntington Congregational Church on 19 Church Street. The public is welcome, admission is free, and refreshments will be served.

The Shelton Historical Society’s mission is to preserve elements of the community’s history in order to create connections between Shelton’s past, present, and future generations through education, maintaining a museum with its collections and providing a voice in the community regarding matters of historical significance. For additional information please call 203 925-1803, visit website at www.sheltonhistorical society.org, orwww.facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety.