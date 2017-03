The Connecticut High School Coaches Association held the 18th annual CT indoor track All-State banquet on March 9 at the Aqua Turf to recognize All-State athletes.

Radzion and Stevens earned All-State accolades in shotput, while Shuster was All-State in the 55-meter hurdles.

Pictured (l-r) are Radzion, Shuster, Stevens, and coaches Jason Kymer and Scott Snell.