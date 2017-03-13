Obituary: Susan Carey Trovarelli, 63, of Derby

Susan Carey Trovarelli, 63, of Derby, teacher at East Catholic High School and the Amity School System, librarian/media specialist, wife of John Trovarelli, died March 11, at home.

Born in Derby on June 9, 1953, daughter of James Carey of Shelton and the late Barbara Stanko Carey.

Besides her husband and father, she is survived by sons, David (Julie) Trovarelli of Seymour and Christopher Trovarelli of Newington, sisters, Lynn (Randy) Chamberland of Shelton, Ann (Christopher) Seitter of Massachusetts, Judith (Timothy) Ahearn of Bethany, brothers, James (Linda) Carey Jr. of Simsbury, and Thomas Carey of Ansonia, two grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, March 17, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church, 424 Coram Ave., Shelton. Calling hours: Thursday, March 16, 4-7 p.m., Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Ave., Ansonia.

Memorial contributions: CT Hospice, 680 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton, CT 06484 or the Closer to Free Fund, at Yale Cancer Center, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508, closertofree.com.