Obituary: Michele Elizabeth Della Gioia Torok, 53, of Shelton

Michele Elizabeth Della Gioia Torok, 53, of Shelton, paraprofessional at Stratford Board of Education and Eli Whitney Elementary School, died March 8, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 6, 1964 to the late Joseph and Mary (Kelly) Della Gioia.

Survived by children, Joseph Torok, Mary Torok and her significant other, Evan Mariconda, Christopher Torok and his significant other, Kayla Penna, and Richard Torok, all of Stratford, her children’s father, Joseph Torok of Stratford, her significant other, Donald Lako of Shelton, sisters, Maryann O’Connor and her husband, Dennis of Stratford, Joann Gallagher and her husband, Andrew of Newtown, Kelly DellaGioia of Bridgeport, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services: Friday, March 17, 11 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Church, 497 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Kennedy Center, 2440 Reservoir Avenue, Trumbull, CT 06611, Special Olympics, or to a charity of one’s choice.

