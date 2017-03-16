Shelton Herald

Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera — An afternoon of Italian-American music

                                                                                               Tony Valente

                                                                                     John Micalizzi

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Primavera, on Sunday, March 26, at 1 p.m., at the Center at 23 Priscilla Place.

Primavera is an Italian-American band from New York and New Jersey and features Tony Valente on guitar and vocals and John Micalizzi on keyboard and vocals.

The band mixes both traditional and modern Italian-American music.

Cabaret seating, bring your own refreshments.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, pre-purchase suggested.

For tickets or information, call Emily at 203-452-5065.

Julie Miller


