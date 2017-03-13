Obituary: Theresa M. Fichtel, 85, of Shelton

Theresa M. Fichtel, 85, of Shelton, wife of William Fichtel Sr., died March 9, at home.

Born Dec. 5, 1931, in Bridgeport, daughter of Leonardo and Ermelinda DelleDonne.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sisters, Rita Stoverchy and her husband, John of Stratford and Virginia LaQuesse of Bridgeport, five children and spouses, Lorraine Veccherelli and her husband, Michael of Shelton, William Fichtel Jr. and his wife, Lynn of Roxbury, Della Hodson and her partner, James Dennis of Bakersfield, Calif., Allen Fichtel and his wife, Gail of Amston, and Harold Fichtel and his wife, Debra of Shelton, 10 grandchildren, many cousins, nieces and nephews and five great-grandchildren with two on the way.

Also predeceased by sisters, Angie, Rose and Frances, and brother, Anthony.

A memorial service will be announced at a future date.

Memorial contributions: the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of one’s choice.