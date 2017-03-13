Shelton Herald

School’s closed, but here’s what’s open

By Aaron Berkowitz on March 13, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

The following businesses scheduled to be open March 14 during snow storm. According to staff at each individual stores, their hours of availability are subject to change with consideration to any future travel restrictions.

  • Bridgeport Avenue Stop and Shop 6 a.m. – midnight
  • Bridgeport Avenue Big Y 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Bridgeport Avenue Walgreens 6 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Closings/delays

-Schools closed,

-City Hall closed

-Library activities canceled, Huntington and Plumb Memorial libraries also closed

-No trash or recycling

-Winter parking ban in place, no parking on street

