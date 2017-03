Limited hourly service resumed limited hourly this evening on Metro-North’s New Haven, Harlem, and Hudson rail lines. It will continue through 11 p.m. tonight. Customers should expect crowded trains. New Haven service ends at Union Station tonight.

Branch line service remains suspended.

Full service will resume Wednesday morning, March 15, per the regular weekday schedule and all customers will be served within five minutes of their normal departure time, according to Metro-North’s website.