Gardening author to speak at garden club meeting April 3

Tovah Martin, seen on TV shows like Martha Stewart and PBS as well as the author of many gardening books and articles in publications throughout the country, will visit the Olde Ripton Garden Club at its April 3 meeting.

Martin will present a lecture entitled, “Terrariums & You” in which she will share ideas for transforming everything from vases to cake stands, fishbowls, lemonade pitchers, and cookie jars into a receptacle to host nature almost anywhere. Terrariums are the ideal venue to bring the outdoors into anyone’s life. These “small worlds” introduce beauty, botany, whimsy, sophistication, and sparkle into any décor, plus these projects are also surprisingly inexpensive. All the specifics of working with glass enclosures are revealed to help incorporate green into your life.

Those interested in the program are encouraged to attend. Meetings are open to the public and refreshments are provided. The Club is always looking for new members at all levels of gardening to join. The cost for an annual membership is $25 and the non-member fee is $5 to attend this program. The meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library, Community Room (downstairs), 65 Wooster Street downtown Shelton.

For more info visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.