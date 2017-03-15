Shelton Herald

Gardening author to speak at garden club meeting April 3

By Shelton Herald on March 15, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

Tovah Martin, seen on TV shows like Martha Stewart and PBS as well as the author of many gardening books and articles in publications throughout the country, will visit the Olde Ripton Garden Club at its April 3 meeting.

Martin will present a lecture entitled, “Terrariums & You” in which she will share ideas for transforming everything from vases to cake stands, fishbowls, lemonade pitchers, and cookie jars into a receptacle to host nature almost anywhere.  Terrariums are the ideal venue to bring the outdoors into anyone’s life.  These “small worlds” introduce beauty, botany, whimsy, sophistication, and sparkle into any décor, plus these projects are also surprisingly inexpensive.  All the specifics of working with glass enclosures are revealed to help incorporate green into your life.

Those interested in the program are encouraged to attend.  Meetings are open to the public and refreshments are provided. The Club is always looking for new members at all levels of gardening to join. The cost for an annual membership is $25 and the non-member fee is $5 to attend this program. The meeting will be held on Monday, April 3 at 10 a.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library, Community Room (downstairs), 65 Wooster Street downtown Shelton.

For more info visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org.

No related posts.

Previous Post P&Z to vote on large riverfront development ‘soon’ Next Post Annual Marshmallow March drew a crowd
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress