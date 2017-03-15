Annual Marshmallow March drew a crowd

Despite there being no snow for this year’s annual Marshmallow March, it was crisp and blustery outside. A number of families attended to enjoy the Sunday hike at Nicholdale on Rt. 110.

Over 28 people, plus 3 well-behaved dogs made good time exploring the Blue-blazed trail on the Shelton Land Trust’s property.

Rich Skudlarek packed in several thermoses of hot cocoa that were a welcome hit for young and old to enjoy while sitting near the fire. People had a good time picking toasted marshmallows of their sticks.

The Marshmallow March is turning into an annual family tradition. Nicholdale is a great place to see wildlife, particularly during Spring and Fall bird migrations.

For more information on any upcoming gatherings or hikes, contact [email protected] or visit http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/2017/03/brisk-marshmallow-march-3517.html.