Stratford Cat Project holds adoption events, meetings

Cat adoption events

Stratford Cat Project hosts a cat and kitten adoption and food drive on Saturday, March 18 and April 1, 11-3, Baldwin’s Corner Adoption Center, at H-3 Pet Supply, 475 Hawley Lane. For the April 1 event, there will be an Easter raffle basket loaded with goodies for your kitty and you. Bring a donation of canned Friskies or Fancy Feast Cat food, scoopable litter, hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes or garbage bags and receive a free raffle ticket. SCP desperately needs food/supply donations of Friskies and Fancy Feast Cat Food, Friskies Surfin Turfin Dry Food, Purina One Dry Food; paper towels, Lysol/bleach wipes, scoopable litter, latex gloves, copy paper and gift cards to H3 Pet Supply, WalMart, Staples or Stop and Stop; [email protected].

Cat project meetings

The Stratford Cat Project will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 28, April 25, 7 p.m., Sterling House Community Center, 2283 Main Street; [email protected].