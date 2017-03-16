Obituary: Peter J. Gomis Jr., 84, of Shelton

Peter J. Gomis Jr., 84, of Shelton, mathematics teacher in Monroe school system, husband of Patricia Gomis of Pego, Alicante, Spain, died March 12, at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Bridgeport.

Born in Derby, on Sept. 8, 1932, son of the late Pedro Juan Gomis Puertes (Peter J. Gomis, Sr.) and Remedios Arago Jorge, both Spaniards who immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island in the 1920s.

Besides his wife, survivors include son, Peter F. Gomis and his wife, Carla, two granddaughters, stepgranddaughter, sister, Remedios Barrachina, three nephews, a niece, and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins both in the United States and in Spain.

Also predeceased by sisters, Frances Rostocki of Southbury and Trinidad Gomis of Shelton.

Calling hours: Friday, March 17, 5-8, James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Avenue, Shelton. Services: Saturday, March 18, 10 a.m., St. Joseph Church, Shelton. Burial will follow in Mount St. Peter’s Cemetery, Derby.

Memorial contributions: Michael J. Fox Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association.