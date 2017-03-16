Obituary: Louis L. Nicoletti, 74, of Ansonia

Louis L. Nicoletti, 74, of Ansonia, co-owner of General Muffler & Auto Supply, husband of Elizabeth (Pagliaro) Nicoletti, died March 15, at Griffin Hospital in Derby.

Born in Derby on April 6, 1942, son of Marjery (Cardella) Nicoletti of Arizona and the late William L. Nicoletti Sr.

Louis’ father founded General Muffler & Auto Supply in Ansonia 70 years ago. Louis worked in the family business and took it over with his brother 45 years ago. He loved working closely with his family and building lasting friendships with longtime customers. He also was a partner in United Avionics in Naugatuck and served on the Board of Directors. He served as president of St. Michael’s Society at Holy Rosary Church.

Besides his wife and mother, survivors include his children, Rose Lee Oakes and her husband, Jeffrey, Louis L. Nicoletti Jr. and his wife, Tina, and Jeffrey Nicoletti and his fiance, Sherry, three grandchildren, Beth, Louis, and Ryan, his brother, William L. Nicoletti Jr. and his wife, Cindy, his sister, Rosalyn McDermott and her husband, Mitch, and several nieces and nephews.

Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Road, Shelton, is handing arrangements.

Friends are invited directly to a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Burial will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter’s Cemetery in Derby.

Memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Assumption, 61 N Cliff St, Ansonia, CT 06401.

Online condolences: riverviewfh.com.