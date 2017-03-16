Shelton Herald

Boys swimming: Gaels finish eighth in Class L

By Shelton Herald on March 16, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

Shelton finished 8th with 235 points at the Class L Boys Swimming Championships on Monday afternoon.

Top performers for Shelton were Reid Chavez who finished third in the 200 IM and garnered All-State honors. Chavez added a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Hunter Wronski finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 medley relay team of Marc Maleri, Wronski, Jack Marciano and Chavez finished sixth.

Maleri, Marciano, and Matt Cristiano all competed in individual events. Sebastian Musante and Rajan Caccam competed in relays.

The eighth-place finish tied the Gaels finishes in 2015 and 2002 for their highest finish at a class championship meet.

Related posts:

  1. Boys swimming: Gaels 10th in Class L
  2. Boys swim: Shelton falls to Norwalk
  3. Boys swim: Shelton beats Bunnell/Stratford
  4. Boys swim: Shelton defeats Law

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Bankwell launches Pet Adoption Project
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress