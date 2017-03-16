Boys swimming: Gaels finish eighth in Class L

Shelton finished 8th with 235 points at the Class L Boys Swimming Championships on Monday afternoon.

Top performers for Shelton were Reid Chavez who finished third in the 200 IM and garnered All-State honors. Chavez added a fifth-place finish in the 100 butterfly. Hunter Wronski finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke. The 200 medley relay team of Marc Maleri, Wronski, Jack Marciano and Chavez finished sixth.

Maleri, Marciano, and Matt Cristiano all competed in individual events. Sebastian Musante and Rajan Caccam competed in relays.

The eighth-place finish tied the Gaels finishes in 2015 and 2002 for their highest finish at a class championship meet.