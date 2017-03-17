Shelton Herald

Echo Hose Spring Fair April 8

The Echo Hose Volunteer Auxiliary will hold its annual Spring Fair event on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Echo Hose Hook & Ladder firehouse located at 379 Coram Avenue in downtown Shelton.

It’s a free family event that will feature over 30 local vendors and raffles. The event will also feature a kids area that allows the children to touch a fire truck, participate in face painting, egg activities and some fire safety lessons.


For more information contact Kristen at [email protected]

