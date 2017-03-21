Marta McDowell author appearance March 26

All the Presidents’ Gardens author Marta McDowell, will be making a special presentation at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. Her presentation is part of the 2017 One Book, One Town program and highlights information from her newest book about the White House gardens and American garden history, All the Presidents’ Gardens.

McDowell lives, gardens and writes in Chatham, New Jersey. She teaches landscape history and gardening at the New York Botanical Garden, where she studied landscape design, and lectures for garden audiences around the United States. She was named Instructor of the Year for the New York Botanical Garden in 2011.

She is particularly interested in the relationship between the pen and the trowel — authors who garden. Her book, Emily Dickinson’s Gardens, was published by McGraw-Hill in 2005. Timber Press published her book on Beatrix Potter’s gardening interests in October 2013. Beatrix Potter’s Gardening Life won a 2014 Gold Award from the Garden Writers Association.

The appearance is made possible by the Long Hill Garden Club and Trumbull Library One Book, One Town.

Refreshments provided by Trumbull Stop & Shop. Books available for sale, courtesy of the Fairfield University Bookstore.

The program is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org.