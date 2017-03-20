Shelton Herald

McGorty votes against tolls in transportation committee

By Shelton Herald on March 20, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Town Government · 1 Comments

State Representative Ben McGorty (R-122) voted against a proposal to implement electronic tolls on Connecticut highways during a vote taken on Friday afternoon in the legislature’s Transportation Committee. The bill, narrowly approved by a vote of 19-16, aims at using the revenue generated to repair Connecticut’s aging transportation infrastructure.

“I would be in favor of the tolls if we made a deeper cut to the gas tax and eliminated other taxes and fees,” said Rep. McGorty.  “There is no question that the state needs to make a significant investment in our aging bridges and roadways.  However, without a legitimate ‘lockbox’ on our Special Transportation Fund, I fear the funds raised from these tolls will just be swept by the majority in the legislature and the governor for other budget items, as they have a long history of doing.”

One portion of the bill cuts the gas tax from 25 cents per gallon by 2.5 cents – not nearly enough according to McGorty. “The legislature spends a lot of time figuring out how to wrangle more money out of taxpayers,” he added.  “I prefer us to find ways to give relief to our over-taxed residents.”

McGorty and other Republicans in the legislature have been pushing for an amendment to the state constitution that would protect funds deposited into the Special Transportation Fund from being raided for purposes other than transportation infrastructure upgrades – something Democrats have been unwilling to do.

The bill, HB 6058, An Act Concerning Electronic Tolls, now moves to the full House of Representatives for a vote there.  This session of the Connecticut General Assembly concludes at midnight, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

Related posts:

  1. ‘This is the first time that I’ve felt excited to vote for Mayor – because of Michele Bialek’
  2. Letter: David who?
  3. TODAY is Election Day– Not sure where to go to vote?
  4. Open forum on Long Island Sound Blue Plan Nov. 16
Previous Post Test Drive: Kia Optima Hybrid offers great range Next Post HAN Arts & Leisure: 'Taking a Hike,' Reel Dad reminisces
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Blargrifth

    Its crazy that the bill doesn’t even say what the toll is going to be. Why are our representatives not concerned with this?

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress